The Travelers Companies (TRV) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Travelers Companies earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.4139908955254 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,894. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $36,599.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.28). The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo set a $142.00 price target on The Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $283,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,003,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian W. Maclean sold 88,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $13,228,139.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,543,931.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,038 shares of company stock valued at $28,688,023. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

