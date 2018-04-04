Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray set a $10.00 price target on shares of Smart Sand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $5.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 3.49. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $16.67.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.96 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 847,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 596,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,667,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,762,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 430.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 397,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 265,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 2,534,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 230,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand, which is a proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies under a combination of long-term take-or-pay contracts and spot sales in the open market.

