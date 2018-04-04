Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Thomas H. Krause Sells 4,629 Shares

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.23, for a total value of $1,162,943.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas H. Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Thomas H. Krause sold 2,265 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.86, for a total value of $581,787.90.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Thomas H. Krause sold 3,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.81, for a total value of $823,857.51.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $237.67. 3,183,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93,520.02, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Limited has a fifty-two week low of $208.44 and a fifty-two week high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Broadcom Limited will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 48.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 80.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,397,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,956 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,260,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,735,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,768,000 after purchasing an additional 821,739 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 5,482.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 604,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,624,000 after purchasing an additional 593,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,924,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,403,033,000 after purchasing an additional 508,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Broadcom from $100.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $295.91 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.39.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

