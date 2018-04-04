Thor Industries (THO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.86.

Several brokerages have commented on THO. Argus raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Aegis raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,447,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,187,000 after purchasing an additional 76,774 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 870,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 662,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,909,000 after purchasing an additional 81,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 662,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,860,000 after purchasing an additional 258,705 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,325. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $87.96 and a 1-year high of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5,769.05, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

