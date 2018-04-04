Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 644 Shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Aflac were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Aflac by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,601,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,135,000 after acquiring an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Aflac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 768,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Aflac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aflac to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

In related news, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $239,193.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,118 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,105.05, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aflac has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. analysts forecast that Aflac will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

