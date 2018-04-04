Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000.

VYM stock opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $76.07 and a twelve month high of $90.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6084 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th.

