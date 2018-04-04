TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 1.74% of Visteon worth $67,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Visteon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,049,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,374,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55,325 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 5,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.26, for a total value of $646,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,989.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. Visteon Corp has a 1-year low of $91.20 and a 1-year high of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.55 million. Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Visteon’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Visteon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Guggenheim set a $145.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Visteon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

