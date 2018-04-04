Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Position Lifted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,786 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Bunge worth $76,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,793,000 after buying an additional 136,157 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 455.4% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 163,494 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Bunge by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 219,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after buying an additional 43,803 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 261,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 33,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.99 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,403.34, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.13. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $63.87 and a 1 year high of $83.75.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.81). Bunge had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 94.85%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

