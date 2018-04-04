Microsemi Co. (NASDAQ:MSCC) Position Increased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsemi Co. (NASDAQ:MSCC) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,606 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 1.13% of Microsemi worth $68,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsemi by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 959,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 373,001 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Microsemi by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Microsemi by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSCC opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Microsemi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $7,614.59, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. Microsemi had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Microsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Microsemi Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray cut shares of Microsemi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Microsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.78 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.32.

In related news, SVP David Goren sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $138,838.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,105.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $302,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsemi

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

