McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $25,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5,071.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In related news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $277,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,003.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.30.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.56. 91,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,612.63, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $111.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.83%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-sells-11215-shares-of-mccormick-company-incorporated-mkc-updated.html.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.