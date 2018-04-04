Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) Price Hits $0.0705 on Top Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $30.20 million and $4.41 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges including Binance, ChaoEX, Liqui and Huobi. Over the last week, Tierion has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003062 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00694044 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00175459 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00033533 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, Huobi, Gate.io, BigONE and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

