TIM Brasil (TSU) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of TIM Brasil (NYSE:TSU) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded TIM Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM Brasil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS raised TIM Brasil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank set a $20.00 target price on TIM Brasil and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Santander raised TIM Brasil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Brasil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Get TIM Brasil alerts:

Shares of TSU opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TIM Brasil has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10,255.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

TIM Brasil (NYSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. TIM Brasil had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.56%. research analysts anticipate that TIM Brasil will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TIM Brasil by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TIM Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TIM Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TIM Brasil (TSU) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/tim-brasil-tsu-now-covered-by-analysts-at-goldman-sachs.html.

About TIM Brasil

TIM Participacoes SA (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular SA, which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.