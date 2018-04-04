Time Warner Inc (TWX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4025 per share by the media conglomerate on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Time Warner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Time Warner has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. Time Warner has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Time Warner to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

TWX stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $95.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,636. Time Warner has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $73,929.93, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. research analysts predict that Time Warner will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Time Warner news, Director Deborah C. Wright sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $376,218.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Time Warner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.61.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

