TimesCoin Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (TMC)

TimesCoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, TimesCoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. TimesCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TimesCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TimesCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00009600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003028 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00691965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00176768 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032843 BTC.

TimesCoin Coin Profile

TimesCoin’s genesis date was September 12th, 2013. TimesCoin’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins. TimesCoin’s official website is www.btc38.com/altcoin/tmc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Era coins (TimesCoin, referred to TMC) is a BTC38.com introduced virtual computing unit, free of charge to all users. BTC38 decided to give out 50% of their transaction fee as a dividend to people holding TimesCoins. It's a different way of funding, you could see it as a shares sell, so they produced 16 million TMC and sold it to their users. Now each user that holds TMC gets a % of the trading fees applied by BTC38. For example is there are 20 BTC generated in one day in trading fees on their platform, 10 BTC are kept by the company and another 10 BTC get divided to the owners of TMC. At the moment there are 5 million TM in circulation so if you own 500.000, you would get 10% of 10 BTC, so you would get 1 BTC at the end of the day, assuming the trading fees for that day were 20 BTC. “

Buying and Selling TimesCoin

TimesCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX. It is not currently possible to buy TimesCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TimesCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TimesCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

