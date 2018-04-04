Timkensteel (TMST) & Its Peers Financial Survey

Timkensteel (NYSE: TMST) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Timkensteel to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Timkensteel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timkensteel -3.33% -7.56% -3.86% Timkensteel Competitors 4.25% 10.75% 3.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Timkensteel and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timkensteel $1.33 billion -$43.80 million -14.75 Timkensteel Competitors $12.28 billion $647.83 million 15.44

Timkensteel’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Timkensteel. Timkensteel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Timkensteel has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timkensteel’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Timkensteel and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timkensteel 0 2 2 0 2.50 Timkensteel Competitors 305 902 1073 52 2.37

Timkensteel currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.72%. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 17.33%. Given Timkensteel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Timkensteel is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of Timkensteel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Timkensteel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Timkensteel rivals beat Timkensteel on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations. The Company’s products include SBQ Steel and Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubing, and Value-added Precision Products and Services. Its focus is on alloy steel. The Company manufactures carbon, micro-alloy and alloy steel, sold as ingots, bars and tubes. In addition to its customized steels, the Company also manufactures custom-make precision components. Its products and services are used in a range of demanding applications in the market sectors, such as oil and gas, industrial equipment, mining and power generation.

