Tintri (TNTR) Trading 5.9% Higher

Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) shares traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.80. 669,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 946,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tintri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tintri from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tintri in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tintri and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Tintri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 and a PE ratio of -0.32.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 645,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $3,575,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tintri by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tintri by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 35,547 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tintri in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tintri in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tintri in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform to organizations and cloud service providers. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, Web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on its Tintri CONNECT Web services architecture, which is designed to work like public cloud architecture using Web services.

