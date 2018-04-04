Titan Machinery (TITN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Titan Machinery earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2719664258869 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,539. The company has a market cap of $530.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.08 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $56,762.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

