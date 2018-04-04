Titan Machinery (TITN) Trading Down 8.9% After Insider Selling

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s share price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $21.93. 823,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 213,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Specifically, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $56,762.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price target on Titan Machinery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $530.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/titan-machinery-titn-trading-down-8-9-after-insider-selling.html.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.