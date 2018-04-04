Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TTNP traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. 10,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,640. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,757.29% and a negative return on equity of 146.81%. sell-side analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.60% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders in the United States. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery technology that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases.

