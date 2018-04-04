Titcoin One Day Volume Reaches $144.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Titcoin has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Titcoin has a market cap of $253,998.00 and $144.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.83 or 0.09404200 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00156286 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.79 or 0.01919370 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00022037 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015841 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002805 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Titcoin Profile

TIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TitCoin is an alternative crypto currency designed for the erotic industries – and has already seen coverage in major magazines. The coin is a standard bitcoin clone based on SHA-256 and proof of work. “

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

