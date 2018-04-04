TJX Companies (TJX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

TJX Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 21.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.33. 1,175,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,453. The firm has a market cap of $50,938.29, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $84.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen set a $92.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $920,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,041,228.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 43,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $3,603,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,636,589.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,855 shares of company stock worth $6,502,443. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “TJX Companies (TJX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/tjx-companies-tjx-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-39.html.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.