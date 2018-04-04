TLG Immobilien (TLG) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €27.00 ($33.33) price target on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TLG. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($29.01) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($25.93) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America set a €24.50 ($30.25) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS set a €21.00 ($25.93) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.50 ($24.07) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.68 ($28.01).

TLG traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching €22.34 ($27.58). The stock had a trading volume of 42,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,049. TLG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €17.40 ($21.48) and a 12-month high of €23.30 ($28.77).

About TLG Immobilien

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

