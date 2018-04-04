TokenCard Market Cap Reaches $19.52 Million (CRYPTO:TKN)

TokenCard (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One TokenCard token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00011535 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, EtherDelta and CryptoDerivatives. TokenCard has a total market capitalization of $19.52 million and approximately $139,475.00 worth of TokenCard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenCard has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00694999 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00178522 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034923 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

TokenCard’s genesis date was May 6th, 2017. TokenCard’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,899,094 tokens. The official website for TokenCard is tokencard.io. The Reddit community for TokenCard is /r/TokenCard. TokenCard’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TokenCard is a project that focuses on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allows users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. Thee tokens can be spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. The TokenCard token is also an Ethereum-based asset, holding a pro-rata claim on the TKN Asset Contract. This Asset Contract accrues a 1% licensing fee (enforced by smart contracts) on all TokenCard transactions. At any time, TKN holders can redeem their share of the underlying assets by 'cashing and burning' the TKN tokens. “

TokenCard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoDerivatives, Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta, YoBit and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase TokenCard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenCard must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenCard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

