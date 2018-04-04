Topps Tiles (TPT) Shares Down 0% on Analyst Downgrade

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) traded down 0% on Wednesday after Liberum Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 100 to GBX 95. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Topps Tiles traded as low as GBX 68.30 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 69.80 ($0.98). 1,398,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 656% from the average session volume of 184,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.80 ($0.98).

TPT has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.40) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.26) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

Topps Tiles Company Profile

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, mosaic, conservatory, wet and living rooms, hallway, and bedroom tiles.

