Torcoin Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (TOR)

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Torcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Torcoin has a market cap of $25,792.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Torcoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.92 or 0.04565530 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001348 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013073 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007315 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00016115 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012423 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Torcoin Profile

Torcoin (CRYPTO:TOR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2017. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin. The official website for Torcoin is torcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TorCoin is an X11 Proof of Work and Proof of Stake hybrid alternative crypto currency that intends to provide anonymously located web pages through a decentralised masternode network. The block time is 60 seconds and the Proof of Work phase ends after 7 dasy wherebya Proof of Stake phase takes place with an annualised rate of 10%. “

Torcoin Coin Trading

Torcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Torcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

