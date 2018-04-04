Toronto–Dominion Bank (TD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.522 per share by the bank on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Toronto–Dominion Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toronto–Dominion Bank to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 979,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $103,772.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC raised shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto–Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

About Toronto–Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

