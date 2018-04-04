Toronto–Dominion Bank (TD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103,772.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $61.06.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto–Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

