Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,719 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NDP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

NDP stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $16.81.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of upstream North American energy companies that engage in the exploration and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids that have a presence in North American oil and gas fields, including shale reservoirs.

