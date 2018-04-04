Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) Share Price

News stories about Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tower International earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.9406942468712 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE TOWR traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Tower International has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $544.37, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Tower International had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Tower International will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TOWR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Tower International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on Tower International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

