TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.43.

TRTX opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,176.98 and a P/E ratio of 11.43.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. equities analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $9,507,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

