TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

News headlines about TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TPI Composites earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.9581281391676 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $757.23, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II sold 50,426 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $1,155,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 317,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $6,920,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $62,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 667,426 shares of company stock worth $14,818,370. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures composite wind blades. The Company operates through four segments. The United States segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades at its Newton, Iowa plant; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and the manufacturing of composite solutions for the transportation industry, which it also conducts in its Rhode Island and Massachusetts facilities.

