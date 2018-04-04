Enterprise Associates 14 New Purchases 707,964 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 707,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,911,502.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.83, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. TRACON Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 201.21% and a negative return on equity of 96.65%. sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s research focuses on antibodies that bind to the endoglin receptor, which is essential to angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) and a contributor to fibrosis (tissue scarring).

