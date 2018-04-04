The Trade Desk (TTD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Vetr

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTD. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $69.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

TTD stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 759,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,613. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2,076.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.93.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.71 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,351.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,706 shares of company stock valued at $45,689,286 over the last three months. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 57.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 54,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, a self-service omni-channel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including connected television (TV), mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native, as well as on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile devices.

