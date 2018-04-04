Traders Buy ExxonMobil (XOM) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) on weakness during trading on Monday. $397.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $165.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $232.63 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, ExxonMobil had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. ExxonMobil traded down ($1.39) for the day and closed at $73.22

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr downgraded ExxonMobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.54 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ExxonMobil to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $310,266.97, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,978,780,000 after buying an additional 10,366,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,642,701,000 after buying an additional 2,474,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,576,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,720,584,000 after buying an additional 1,313,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,570,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,548,668,000 after buying an additional 2,058,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,892,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,286,658,000 after buying an additional 1,595,027 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

