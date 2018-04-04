Allegheny Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (ATI)

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 8,678 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,184% compared to the average volume of 380 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp set a $31.00 price target on Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 19,684.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth $181,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth $213,000.

ATI opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2,975.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 2.39. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $30.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $909.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.22 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

