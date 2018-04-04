Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kennedy-Wilson Put Options (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,048 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 868% compared to the typical daily volume of 315 put options.

In related news, insider William J. Mcmorrow sold 99,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,677,721.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,917,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,339,806.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $291,682.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,956.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,950 shares of company stock worth $3,912,997 over the last ninety days. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3,073.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 336,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,423,000 after buying an additional 553,000 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 1,738,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,154,000 after buying an additional 333,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,216,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,114 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KW shares. ValuEngine cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:KW traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,627.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.40%. equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.89%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

