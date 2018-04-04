Traders Buy Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) on weakness during trading on Monday. $302.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $172.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $130.30 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund traded down ($1.53) for the day and closed at $72.76

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.3073 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,647 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

