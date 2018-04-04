AerCap Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AER)

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 7,056 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,956% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 put options.

AER traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $51.17. 988,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,603. The company has a market capitalization of $8,014.57, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81. AerCap has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $62.00 price objective on AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on AerCap from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AerCap from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 81,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

