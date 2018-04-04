Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Energy Recovery (ERII)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,385 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,320% compared to the typical volume of 168 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERII. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $443.76, a PE ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 5.30.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Energy Recovery’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

