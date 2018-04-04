Traders Sell Lennar (LEN) on Strength (LEN)

Traders sold shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $203.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $289.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $86.08 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Lennar had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. Lennar traded up $5.73 for the day and closed at $62.82

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wells Fargo raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13,636.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.41%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, VP Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 222,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,456,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,915,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,650 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 313,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

