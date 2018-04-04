Traders Sell Shares of Boston Scientific (BSX) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $27.22 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $76.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.65 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Boston Scientific had the 31st highest net out-flow for the day. Boston Scientific traded up $0.28 for the day and closed at $27.74Specifically, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 42,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,212,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 60,209 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,678,024.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,351,078.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,818 shares of company stock worth $6,879,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36,902.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 24.27%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 13,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,149,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,475,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,325,000 after acquiring an additional 276,390 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

