Traders Sell Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) on Strength (XLF)

Traders sold shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $137.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $250.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $113.21 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 7th highest net out-flow for the day. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund traded up $0.29 for the day and closed at $27.62

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.1046 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 344,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

