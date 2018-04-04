Traders Sell Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) on Strength (TTWO)

Investors sold shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $56.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $104.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.14 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Take-Two Interactive Software had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Take-Two Interactive Software traded up $1.10 for the day and closed at $96.96

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10,973.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.34. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $653.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.08 million. analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $46,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Invictus RG lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,188.8% in the third quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

