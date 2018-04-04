Traders Sell Valero Energy (VLO) on Strength (VLO)

Traders sold shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $45.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $110.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.44 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Valero Energy had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. Valero Energy traded up $0.65 for the day and closed at $93.35

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $39,661.59, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Valero Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,721,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,932,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,715,000 after buying an additional 658,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,338,000 after buying an additional 494,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,200,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,188,000 after buying an additional 475,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,251,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,174,000 after buying an additional 411,630 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell Valero Energy (VLO) on Strength (VLO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/traders-sell-valero-energy-vlo-on-strength-vlo.html.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.