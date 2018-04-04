TD Securities Lowers TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$12.00

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 62.82% from the company’s previous close.

TRZ has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded shares of TRANSAT AT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$13.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.94.

Shares of TRZ stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.37. The company had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,923. TRANSAT AT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.82.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.79) by C($0.12). TRANSAT AT had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of C$725.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$740.75 million.

In other TRANSAT AT news, insider De Solidarité Ftq Fonds sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$4,950,000.00. Also, Director Bernard Bussières sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$119,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,125 shares of company stock worth $5,081,868.

About TRANSAT AT

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

