TransCanada Co. (TRP) Director Acquires C$19,965.00 in Stock

TransCanada Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director John Edward Lowe bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.93 per share, with a total value of C$19,965.00.

John Edward Lowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, John Edward Lowe bought 2,500 shares of TransCanada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.32 per share, with a total value of C$100,800.00.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$51.92. 1,328,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,398. TransCanada Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$50.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.18.

TransCanada (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.11. TransCanada had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of C$3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from TransCanada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Citigroup decreased their target price on TransCanada from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo cut TransCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TransCanada from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TransCanada from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on TransCanada from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransCanada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.89.

About TransCanada

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

