TransDigm Group (TDG) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) is one of 9 publicly-traded companies in the “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TransDigm Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransDigm Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group $3.50 billion $596.88 million 25.65 TransDigm Group Competitors $3.34 billion $299.73 million 23.45

TransDigm Group has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. TransDigm Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TransDigm Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group 18.95% -27.70% 6.47% TransDigm Group Competitors 11.02% 10.53% 5.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of shares of all “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of TransDigm Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TransDigm Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransDigm Group’s competitors have a beta of 3.47, suggesting that their average share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransDigm Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group 1 4 10 0 2.60 TransDigm Group Competitors 35 373 560 12 2.56

TransDigm Group currently has a consensus price target of $325.08, indicating a potential upside of 5.51%. As a group, “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 5.11%. Given TransDigm Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TransDigm Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

TransDigm Group beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. It serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. It serves manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Non-aviation segment offers seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

