TransferCoin Trading Down 14.1% This Week (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00019367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $235,726.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00194497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009252 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,405,974 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend,Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.”

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransferCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.