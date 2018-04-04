Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,044 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies comprises about 1.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of The Travelers Companies worth $133,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo set a $142.00 price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.88.

TRV stock opened at $136.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37,690.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $283,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,003,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Kunkel sold 9,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total transaction of $1,440,113.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,038 shares of company stock valued at $28,688,023. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

