Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

TVPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Travelport Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelport Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

NYSE TVPT opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,049.27, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.25. Travelport Worldwide has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $573.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.92 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $2,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,135.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon A. Wilson acquired 6,900 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $99,498.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at $277,210.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

